Scottish landscapes take to the road

Stunning photographs of landscapes of Scotland is gracing the latest collection of Malcolm Logistics’ trailers and collector’s models.

Andrew Malcolm, CEO of the Grangemouth-based group, and renowned photographer Colin Prior recently launched the latest range of die-cast models featuring the iconic images.

The limited edition collection is made up of eight Scania R Highline cabs each coupled with a walking floor trailer. The photographs also feature on 18 of the group’s on-the-road trailers.

The company says the images reinforce Malcolm’s environmental credentials and values, with the tagline Greener Cleaner Logistics Services.

The Malcolm Logistics walking floor fleet also includes longer length trailers – which can carry up to 15 per cent more than standard trailers to reduce the number of load moves required. Malcolm’s fleet of walking floor trailers covers thousands of miles across the length and breadth of the UK every day.