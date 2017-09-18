Say goodbye to 51 pylons

Work to upgrade Scotland’s electricity transmission network means the removal of 51 electricity pylons from the Forth Valley area, including Plean and Glenbervie.

The £25 million project by SP Energy starts this month and will see the pylons replaced by underground cable. Once the installation of the cable is complete, work on dismantling the 51 pylons, some up to 35 metres tall, is due to begin in late 2018. An SP Energy spokesman said: “Removing the pylons in this area was part of the agreed legacy of the installation of the Beauly to Denny line. Residents will notice a significant transformation in the environment.”