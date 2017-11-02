Preparing to sparkle at licenced trade awards ceremony

Hoping for success tonight (Thursday) at the Scottish Licenced Trade News Award are bosses at Falkirk pub Sportsters.

Owners Castle Leisure Group have three venues nominated for four awards.

Sportsters is up for Best Sports Bar and hopes to follow on from last year’s triumph when it took Social Responsibility Award.

They will be hoping to take the Best Sports Bar title from stablemate the Fubar in Stirling, which in 2017 is nominated for Social Responsibility and Nightclub of the Year.

The company’s Dunfermline nightclub, Harlem is also up for the Social Responsibility Award.

Tracey McRorie, Castle Leisure’s commercial director, said: “The three venues that have received highly commended status have done fantastically well this year and are a credit to the company. We’ve got our fingers crossed that we can build on the victory from last year and come away with some more awards.