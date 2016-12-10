Potato seeds leads to record growth

The Port of Grangemouth, has enjoyed one of its busiest seasons, with over 50,000 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) being handled in the last two months.

Forth Ports says the four-year high is the result of a buoyant fresh food export season, using the port’s refrigerated container handling capability which has set Grangemouth on track for record breaking volumes.

In October and November, the port recorded a 30 per cent increase on refrigerated container volumes (known as reefers) year on year and in November alone, handled a record 1400 reefers.

Most export potato seed to destinations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The increase followed investment in extending the electricity supply for specialist reefer power supply points.

Derek Knox, port manager, said: “Scotland has a strong reputation across the world for the quality of our fresh produce and this has resulted in increasing demand for reefer capacity at our port in Grangemouth.”