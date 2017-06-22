Port promotes youth development

Forth Ports gave teenagers a hands on experience of marine operations and engineering down at the docks.

The students, including youngsters from Grangemouth and Falkirk high schools, took part in the firm’s new learning and development initiative – Discovery Week – which gave them a chance to tour the Port of Grangemouth, take part in team building exercises and learn about the technical roles of the port workforce.

Catherine Ilett, Forth Ports learning and development manager, said: “Discovery Week has been designed to build upon and improve our offering to meet the growing requests we receive for work experience placements from school students.

“From feedback, this first week in Grangemouth has been a real success and we hope the students take away some key learning points to take them forward in their careers. At Forth Ports, people are our biggest asset and we aim to grow our own people through continuous learning and development.”