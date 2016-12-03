Pop into Emporium for new experience

A High Street store is one of only nine in Scotland to offer a unique shopping experience.

Falkirk’s Boots has recently launched its new Emporium which offers customers an opportunity to discover the latest in beauty and create bespoke gifts.

And the good news is it’s not just for Christmas, but will cater for different events all year round, such as Valentine’s Day and Christmas Day.

The Emporium offers shoppers the chance to make their purchases distinctive, including engraving fragrance bottles and make up pallets; personalising ribbon for special gifts; choosing their own content for make up pallets; and putting photos on products such as make up bags.

The first floor Emporium will also have consultants on hand to help customers create the look they want.

A Boots spokesperson said: “Our top 30 per cent of female customers, aged 35-55, love Boots, but they also love shopping anywhere they have the best experience. Our personalised approach is how we can give them that.”