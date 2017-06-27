Plans for new hotel near Kelpies

A planning application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to create a hotel on land near the iconic Kelpies and Helix Park.

Property giant Hannigan Hotels is looking for permission to change the use of the office building at Grange House, in West Mains Industrial Estate, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth, to a 55-bedroom hotel.

Hannigan Hotels this week confirmed its intention to create the new premises.

According to the application documents the existing three-storey masonry building currently operates as an office facility, with three office wings arranged around a

central circulation core with a single storey main foyer entrance and 55 parking spaces currently provided.

The proposal states: “The existing building fabric is particularly suited to such a use. A hotel facility in this location would be ideally positioned to feed into the requirements for temporary hotel accommodation to the wider Grangemouth and Falkirk areas, particularly in relation to the needs of both local commerce and industry.

“And with the adjacent Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium, tourist stay would also be catered for.”

The earliest decision date is July 13.