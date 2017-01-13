Pipes work to last months

A major Scottish Water repairs scheme begins in Falkirk from Monday, January 16, spelling traffic problems and disruption to supply.

But the £815,000 project – set to last four months – has the aim of cutting the risk of the nightmare burst mains which have plagued some homes and businesses in the past.

About six miles of water mains are involved in streets including Vicar Street, Bank Street, Manor Street, Cow Wynd, Bean Row, Baxters Wynd and High Street.

There will be temporary road closures in Vicar Street, Manor Street, Bean Row, and High Street between its junctions with Dundee Street and Williamson Street.

Scottish Water says the work, by its partner Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA), will benefit more than 4500 homes and 750 local firms.

CWA will upgrade water mains by replacing some cast iron pipes with plastic ones, while giving others a new plastic lining.

There will also be temporary disruption to normal water supplies, and those affected will be warned in advance.

Jane McKenzie, Scottish Water’s community team manager, said: “We are sure customers and businesses will welcome this investment in improving our infrastructure and the service we provide.”

She said everything possible would be done to minimise inconvenience, and thanked customers in advance for their patience and cooperation.