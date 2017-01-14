Photography student gets gin taster

A Forth Valley College HND Photography student put a live brief twist on a section of his course.

Second year student Edgaras Borotinskas (32) from Bo’ness has linked up with a gin distiller to help pass the advertising photography section of his course.

McQueen Gin, based in Callendar, is delighted with the photographic work and the partnership has allowed Edgaras to gain valuable work-based experience.

Edgaras, who has been nominated for a Scottish Nature Photography award, said: “Working with McQueen Gin has been a great experience. Rather than just photograph the bottles on a white background I took pictures of the gin on location at the distillery up in Callander.”

Creative Industries lecturer, Suzanne Galloway, said: “We encourage our students to get involved in live projects as much as possible through their course.

“Working with local companies at this stage of their careers gives them real opportunities in the future.”