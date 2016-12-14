Old town centre is now gone for good

The last remnant of Denny’s old Church Walk block was reduced to rubble this afternoon.

Part of Denny’s long-awaited town centre regeneration, the demolition of the former TSB building – and the office of former MP Eric Joyce – was carried out by David Morton Demolition.

The wrecking ball did its job a week after the centre-piece of the £7.8 million regeneration project, the brand new Denny Library, opened its doors.

Just one part of the overall plan, the library is part of a colourful development consisting of a bigger, improved car park for access to ten new shop units and a community-designed town square.

Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) and Falkirk Council say the facility is “bright and welcoming” with free wifi, a community room with a view, “flexible” space, a small library for kids, gaming zone for teens, desk space with PCs and comfy chairs for reading 3000 brand new books.

FCT chairman Ian Scott said: “At a time when libraries are at risk across the UK, it is such wonderful news that we have secured delivery of this new purpose built hub for the community.

“I would urge everyone to get along and explore this super new facility.”

The first tenants – Lloyds Pharmacy – will open for trade this month with the other retailers moving in soon afterwards.