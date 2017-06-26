Old business shows the spirit of its time

One of Falkirk’s oldest businesses has ensured one of the town’s newest enterprises gets off to a flying start with a generous gesture.

Malleys cycle and pram shop in Grahams Road, which began trading at the turn of last century, is due to close this month, but before shutting its doors for the last time, owner Laurence Bloch showed the true social values of the Victorian era.

Laurence donated a large chunk of his leftover stock of baby goods to Baby Steps @Watch US Grow – a social enterprise that is still finding its feet in Falkirk.

The not-for-profit organisation in Kirk Wynd opened up in December last year and offers affordable goods for newborns to hard-pressed families. It also provides employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.

The shop stocks high quality, reasonably priced range from baths to buggies, cots to changing units and everything in between.

Baby Steps development worker Claire Davis said: “We wanted to say a huge thank you to Malleys for such a generous donation. It’s such a shame that this fantastic shop is closing, but it shows that the owners still care about the town.”

RELATED STORIES

Baby Steps for new social enterprise

End of the road for cycle shop