New Wee Calf doesn’t do things by half!

The businessmen behind a new cafe which opened its doors last week hope it will breathe new life into a local shopping centre.

David McAteer and business partner Bryan Alexander have enjoyed success with venues like the Black Bull Inn and the Canalside Pub and Grill and want to enjoy the same level of custom in Polmont with the Wee Calf Coffee House.

David said: “Being born and bred in the Polmont area it has saddened me to watch what was once a hub of the Polmont village turn into empty units and an almost derelict area offering nothing to the local community.

“We decided to contact the landlords in January of this year to research the possibility of opening a cafe in one of shopping centre’s empty units and after eight months of chasing, negotiating and spending over £30,000 on a full refit, we have finally opened the doors to the Wee Calf Coffee House.”

The Wee Calf is run by two local sisters, Gemma and Nyree Rankin, who share David and Brian’s vision for the business.

David said: “Gemma and Nyree have invested a lot of time and effort to make the cafe a possibility and we hope the nice surroundings and tasty food will make the cafe a central meeting point for people in the area for years to come.

“We are also hoping to work closely alongside our neighbours in the shopping centre, including Aldi, to try and revitalise the shopping square.”