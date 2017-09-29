New training fund needs claimed

More than 700 companies in Forth Valley may be eligible to access up to £10,000 for training thanks to a new fund.

The flexible workforce development fund,created by the Scottish Government, is open to applications from all organisations across the private, public and third sectors in the Forth Valley area who pay the UK Government’s apprenticeship levy if they pay more than £3 million in salaries a year.

Those who meet this criteria, are eligible to apply for vocational and professional development training offered by Forth Valley College.

The Scottish Government has set a deadline of Friday, December 15 for businesses to apply for funding.

Jennifer Tempany, Forth Valley College’s head of business development, said: “It is understood there are at least 705 firms who meet the criteria. All they need to do is contact us here at Forth Valley College and we can help them in their application.”

Contact 01324 403146 or visit www.forthvalley.ac.uk/workforcefund.