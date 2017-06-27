New owners for store

Long-established Bainsford convenience store Laing’s is under new mangement following the retirement of its owner.

Graham Laing had operated the Main Street store for 20 years before he called it a day recently.

David Higgins, of commercial agents Cornerstone, said: “Laing’s, under the stewardship of Graham, is a very well known shop in the area which has consistently offered a wide range of products and excellent customer service.

I would like to wish Graham all the best in his long and happy retirement. The new owner is Campbell Retail Limited who are already making a few changes to the store.