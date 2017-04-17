New-look Post Office will benefit Braes village

Customers will benefit from a range of improvements thanks to a revamp at Glen Village’s post office.

The new-look premises in Glen Crescent open this Tuesday, April 18 at 1pm.

As well as extending opening hours, the service will provide a low-screened, open plan Post Office integrated into the retail space.

The branch, which is currently closed to allow the upgrade to take place, will allow people to access a range of Post Office and mail amenities, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals.

Damian Mulholland, Post Office area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The Post Office service will be available during the store’s opening hours – 7am to 5.30pm, Monday–Saturday.

This is an extra 21 hours and 30 minutes a week than previously offered including all day Saturday opening. The branch will also open earlier every day.

Other services include withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.