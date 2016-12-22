New-look pharmacy provides a remedy

The opening of a relocated pharmacy marked a landmark day for the Denny town centre regeneration.

LloydsPharmacy is the first retailer in the Duke Street building, after the town’s library opened at the other end of the development earlier this month.

The company is investing in stores across the country to provide more flexible healthcare services and encouraging people to use their community pharmacy for expert advice. The new-look Denny premises provide a perfect facility for them to do both.

Fiona Campbell, pharmacy supervisor, said: “We’re delighted with our transformation. As people live for longer it’s important that we take a more active role in managing our health but that we also have easy to access support to help us along the way.

“LloydsPharmacy already plays a vital role in medicines management and now, with our modern make-over, we are better equipped to offer more services and have a more inviting place for people to visit us for advice on staying healthy, as well as remedies when feeling poorly.”

She added it would offer an enhanced pain management service ofering bespoke advice to help those living with chronic or experiencing acute pain, as well as a tailored service for those who require hearing aids.

Jennifer McMahon, the daughter of a much-missed colleagues, performed the official opening of the new store.