National award for Falkirk BID

Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District, has ‘delivered’ a prestigious prize.

At the Association of Town and City Management national awards it was named UK and Ireland’s BID of the Year.

Judges approved of its diverse projects and initiatives such as the annual Pirate & Princes Parade, festive events and marketing, the successful town centre Street Ambassadors scheme and strong partnerships it has built with its private, public and third sector partners which have allowed the delivery and growth of key initiatives to support both the day and night time economy in the town.

They were also impressed the company continues to find new and innovative ways to promote the area locally and further afield.

Falkirk BID, one of the first to be launched in Scotland, is part of a 270-strong network across the UK which works with the business community and local authority to make sure the town centre is a place people want to work in, live in and shop in.

BID manager Alex Fleming, who accepted the award at the presentation ceremony in Bournmouth, said: “This is an important accolade for the town centre and recognises the efforts of the BID team and its partners.

“Part of our application focused on our longer term goals for Falkirk which includes the completion of a strategic document which could help shape the future of our town centre.”

Falkirk BID’s ‘bid’ for the title was supported by business and others involved in the regeneration programme currently underway.

Alex added: “This award gives our town centre businesses a platform to be heard from with the BID their unified voice on issues both local and national. Falkirk Delivers will continue to lead on innovative projects which will ensure Falkirk remains an attractive place to work, live, shop, visit and invest in.”

Ross Martin, economic advisor to BIDs in Scotland, said: “Falkirk BID continues to develop, both in terms of its aims and ambitions, building on the confidence it has created through outstanding performance and award-winning achievement.

“BID is looking to develop its role in the wider design and management of the town centre, bringing all the local leadership talents to bear from across the private and public sectors in making Falkirk as vibrant as it is vital to the local economy.”