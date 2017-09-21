Megan-Rose is a shining example

A Falkirk woman has been named a top helpline firm’s brightest star for her commitment – and sparkling personality.

Megan-Rose Bell earned herself £1000 after being singled out at Webhelp’s seventh annual Star Awards for her outstanding performance in the workplace.

The leading global customer experience and business process outsourcing company presents 12 awards annually and this year the winners were announced at a gala dinner and party in Edinburgh’s The Hub.

The awards recognise excellence at a team and individual level and also celebrate those colleagues who have made a difference to their local communities.

David Turner, CEO of Webhelp UK, said: “When Megan-Rose first joined Webhelp two years ago she was nervous and inexperienced, but the Megan-Rose we have today is a bright, articulate and dedicated individual who can turn her hand to multiple tasks. She is a credit to Webhelp and is our Brightest Star.”