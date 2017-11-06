Make a date for Falkirk Business Conference 2017

There is still time to register for the 2017 Falkirk Business Conference.

This year’s event, which takes place on Friday, November 10 at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel, will focus on investment in the local economy.

Speakers at the 2016 Falkirk Business Conference

Delegates will hear how businesses and communities can benefit from the opportunities this area presents.

The opening speaker will be Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work.

Falkirk Council chief executive Mary Pitcaithly will then present an update on the last 12 months for the district and what plans are for the future.

Falkirk Council is in the process of identifying opportunities to submit a bid to Scottish and UK Governments for a growth deal similar to those received in other Scottish areas.

Delegates will also hear from local businesses, including Campbell’s Prime Meats and Arensis, formerly known as Verdo Renewables, who will speak about the history of their firms, the challenges they face and the processes they’ve gone through to get to where they are today.

Will Dowson from the Bank of England will give an update on the environment for investment and the economy in Falkirk and Scotland more generally.

Allan Thornburrow from Business in the Community Scotland will talk about how we can forge stronger links between community and business, and what the recent focus on inclusive growth can mean in practice for communities.

The event will round off with an expert panel discussion featuring Lynne Ward from Scottish Future’s Trust, Ken Thomson of Forth Valley College and Will Dowson from the Bank of England.

This will be followed by a networking lunch. Tickets for this and the conference are £30 plus VAT. To register visit https://www.registerforevent.co.uk/falkirkconf17