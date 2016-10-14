Mac attack on age gap policy at work

Falkirk’s fast food king is helping to make the workplace happier by bridging the generation gap.

New research carried out by McDonald’s restaurants show multi-generational working actually enhances business performance, with employees reportedly ten per cent happier and customer satisfaction also on the increase.

Falkirk McDonalds dining area manager Carol Smith is just one of the firm’s employees benefitting from a multi-generational workforce.

She started at McDonald’s six years ago, her first job after having children. She now works alongside her daughter Sarah, who works at McDonald’s as a first assistant manager.

Carol said: “My daughter recommended McDonald’s to me as a good place to work six years ago and I have never looked back. The people here are so friendly and it’s like working with one big family – we all respect each other and look out for one another.

“I’ve become a mother figure – the younger ones are always coming to me with any problems and they help me out on the computers. I love working with my daughter, although it was quite hard to get used to becoming ‘Carol’ instead of mum.”

Sarah added: “Our team ages range from 16 to 60 and, it’s true, we all feel like one big family.”

McDonald’s franchisee, Elliot Jardine said: “We pride ourselves on employing people who can all offer us a wealth of experience and knowledge.”