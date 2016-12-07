M&S stores show pedal power

Marks and Spencers staff from 28 stores in central and the west of Scotland have raised £12,741 for the support and research charity, Parkinson’s UK.

Twelve brave workers raced up to 60 miles at the annual Pedal for Parkinson’s event held in Stirling this summer. They were supported by over 3000 colleagues who jumped on stationary bikes in Scottish stores to encourage donations from customers.

Speaking about the huge team effort, David Bates, head of region for the West of Scotland said: “This is a fantastic achievement and I’m so proud of those who took on this challenge for such a worthy cause. Not only has this contributed positively to the community but it’s also raised an incredible sum for charity that we’re all very proud of.

“We smashed our original target of raising £8000 by more than £4000 which is testament to the incredible charitable drive and hard work our M&S colleagues put in.”

M&S stores embarked on this fundraising campaign in partnership with GIST Limited in Scotland, after a member close to the business was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.