Local couple buy landmark hotel

Larbert’s long established Commercial Hotel is now entering a new era after it was bought by a local couple.

Mark And Gemma Barnett recently purchased the premises, located at the crossroads on Main Street, through DM Hall and are reportedly looking to steer the business towards a bright future.

Suzanne Lawrie, of DM Hall, said: “Mark and Gemma are totally committed to making a huge success of the Commercial Hotel and we believe absolutely they will do so.”

According to DM Hall, the landmark venue, with its distinctive, traditional Scottish appearance of whitewashed stone and slate roof, occupies a prominent position where the thoroughfares of Larbert Main Street, the road to Denny and the road to Scotland’s historic capital of Stirling all meet.

The Commercial Hotel will feature a classic public bar, a games room and a beer garden. There are also six letting bedrooms on the first floor.