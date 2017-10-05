Loan helps to suck up more success

A cash windfall is helping a Falkirk firm buy an innovative piece of equipment – and bring 35 news jobs to the area.

Water and Pipeline Services (WPS) based at Bankside Industrial Estate has secured a £100,000 loan to buy the £230,000 machinery.

It is the first application by a Falkirk company to Business Loans Scotland and the owners were helped by Falkirk Council Business Gateway.

The suction excavator works like a giant vacuum cleaner and removes waste material around utility pipelines and cabling in a safer way than using traditional plant, vehicles and workers.

Similar in size to a bin lorry it has a giant hose to suck up materials, even small boulders.

Provost Tom Coleman, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, said: “The loan will allow the company to improve its productivity, safety and competitiveness in a specialised market, helping to ensure the future of their workforce and help create up to 35 jobs.

“The equipment is believed to be one of the first of its kind in Scotland and we look forward to helping other companies with future applications to help with their growth in the future.”

Jim Morrison of WPS said: “We strive to use the latest technology in the field of utility construction, in order to deliver safer and more cost effective solutions to its clients.

“This loan assists us in keeping us at the forefront of this competitive market it also increases our ability to grow and provide more employment opportunities.”