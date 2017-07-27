Licensee Liz looking to the future for pub

One of the district’s longest-serving barmaids who took over her local has introduced changes to offer the community more.

Liz Morrison, the licensee of the Mariner Bar in Camelon’s Glasgow Road, has overseen a refurbishment of the pub that she hopes will attract new customers in an ever-changing industry.

The lounge’s interior has been totally re-fitted with comfy couches, new tables and chairs, log burner and a classy and minimalist paint job complete with a new tartan carpet.

Being a true Mariner herself after being born and bred in Camelon, the pub is a labour of love for Liz who has now been a fixture there for 31 years and she has witnessed all the changes the area has experienced over three decades.

She said: “This pub has been a big part of the community since 1960 serving the workers of the old factories, foundries and pits, Alexanders, Wranglers and the electricity board that all used to be around here.

“I’ve seen lots of changes in Camelon over the years and must be one of the longest-serving bar stewards in the area and there’s also been a lot of changes since I took over the pub seven-and-a-half years ago.

“The refurbishment is absolutely fantastic and we are hoping to attract people to hold their family events and functions here like birthday or engagement parties, funeral receptions, even small wedding receptions, which we can now cater for.”