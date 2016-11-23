Larbert call centre group goes for gold in European awards

Call centre group, Webhelp, took gold and silver awards at the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSA).

At the ceremony held at the Hilton Park Lane, London, the Larbert-based firm secured the top award in the Best Application of Technology category for work with its client Post Office Travel Insurance.

It was also runner up in Innovation in Digital Transformation for its partnership with Shop Direct.

Competition this year was stiff, with nominations open to organisations representing more than 35,000 contact centres in 20 countrie.

David Turner, CEO of Webhelp UK, said: “Webhelp and our client partners work tirelessly to create the best possible contact experience for customers. We are committed to raising the bar and challenging our competition.

“This has been a phenomenal 12 months for Webhelp. I’m delighted our reputation for delivering quality work is developing at the same pace.”