Julie shows a real drive to claim prize

An Asda employee’s commitment to her job and willingness to go that extra mile to improve her workplace earned her the title Woman of the Year.

Julie McCaffery, from Grangemouth, is a business change manager with Asda’s logistic services and her success in that role and her activities away from the workplace impressed the panel at this year’s Freight Transport Association Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards.

Julie, who received her prize at a ceremony in London’s Marriot Hotel, was recognised for contributing to the increasing success of the organisation after she led numerous colleague engagement and continuous improvement projects which helped improve the site’s overall safety and customer service.

Since 2010, she has also worked on a part-time basis as an associate lecturer at the University of West Scotland, delivering the MSc program to quality management, project management and logistics and distribution students, using her personal and professional experiences to encourage and inspire female students to venture into the industry.

Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of Everywoman, said: “There are many rewarding opportunities within the transport and logistics industry and we are proud to recognise individuals who are transforming the industry through their tenacity, passion for innovation and commitment to mentoring the next generation.”