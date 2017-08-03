Jobs boost from new Lazer Tag venture

Visitors to The Falkirk Wheel can now enjoy a new activity thanks to one of the area’s top tourist businesses.

Xtreme Karting and Combat has opened a Lazer Tag attraction to appeal to locals and tourists of all ages with a woodland combat zone.

Managing director Barrie Henderson has revealed the company has invested £75,000 in the new project which he says will complement the existing facilities at the world’s first rotating boat lift. It is also creating up to eight jobs.

It offers both ‘pay and play’ as well as bespoke events suitable for birthday, group and corporate events. Players should be aged six years and over.

Players will use state-of-the-art ‘taggers’ that emit highly accurate infra-red beams, with sensors worn to detect hits allowing interactive play and a range of game styles.

Barrie stressed Lazer Tag is painless and there are no ammo costs since it is fully electronic.

He said: “We are delighted to have opened this exciting new venture at The Falkirk Wheel, one of Scotland’s top tourist attractions. The activity is suitable for families, groups and individuals across a wide range of ages, and as a five-star activity provider, we will be aiming to ensure an enjoyable and fun experience for all players.”

Xtreme Karting opened its first centre at Larbert in 2004 and was awarded a five-star visitor attractive in 2009. A second centre was opened in Newbridge, near Edinburgh in 2010.

For daily availability check out website www.xtremecombat.co.uk.