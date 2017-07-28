Jewellers add sparkle to birthday

Husband and wife jewellers are celebrating their first year in business with some sparkling Prosecco for their loyal customers.

McMaster Jewellers opened in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, last summer and has enjoyed growing success due to a high quality range, tremendous customer service and its prime location in Falkirk’s unofficial “wedding quarter”.

Karen McMaster, who runs the business with husband Gordon, said: “I worked with Ian Gallacher in Stirling for years, but I turned 40 last year and thought if I don’t go out on my own now I will never do it.

“We have built this business up from scratch with support from our lovely customers.”

The couple’s big birthday on Saturday features cake and Prosecco, a free jewellery steam cleaning service, the launch of three new jewellery ranges and a tombola with proceeds going to Strathcarron Hospice.

Visit www.mcmasterjewellers.com for more.