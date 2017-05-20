Ineos honour for Megan

Petrochemical giant Ineos honoured the memory of an employee and rewarded the hard work and dedication of a promising young apprentice.

The company presented the George Hall Memorial Award to third-year modern apprentice Megan McWatt at its Grangemouth headquarters last week with George’s wife Jane and son Chris in attendance at the ceremony.

George worked at the Grangemouth site for almost 40 years until his death in service in 2015 and his family donated an award in his name to be presented on an annual basis to the best apprentice.

Ineos CEO John McNally, who was also present, said: “It is fitting, that, in memory of a valued employee, George Hall, we are presenting this award to Megan McWatt.

“George was a terrific supporter of the company and, as an apprentice mentor, was a true advocate of our work in developing young talent.”

Jane said: “George would have been so delighted that Megan has been selected to receive this annual award in his name. In the three years she has been working with Ineos she has already demonstrated similar values to those he was renowned for during his time on site – hard work, dedication and commitment to doing the very best.” A proud Megan accepted the award, thanking those who had made her success possible.

She said: “I would like to thank all those people at Forth Valley College and at Ineos for their continued support as I work towards achieving my modern apprentice qualifications.”