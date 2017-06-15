Ineos has to bring ‘rover’ plant to town

Grangemouth is the ideal location to realise Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe’s dreams to produce a 4x4 vehicle inspired by the Land Rover Defender.

That’s the view of Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald, who has written Mr Ratcliffe calling on him to consider Grangemouth as the site for the production of the new vehicle.

A big fan of the original Defender, billionaire Mr Ratcliffe has created a company that will invest millions to produce vehicles inspired by the classic off-roader, feeling it will fill a gap in the market.

He has yet to announce where the production site will be located and Mr MacDonald believes Grangemouth is the “ideal” location.

He said: “Already the Grangemouth site at Ineos employs over 1300 people directly, and indirectly.

“It would be a huge boost to the local economy if the 4x4 production site were to be placed in Grangemouth.

“The port also offers the perfect location for investment and would provide the ideal platform for this project to be realised.

“The Grangemouth plant is ideally located, with clear access to many routes of transportation.

“It lies at the centre of Scotland’s industrial heartland and I would be more than happy to see a new global icon born in the port to be enjoyed by the world.”