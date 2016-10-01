Inchyra Hotel backs local produce

The Macdonald Inchyra Hotel has put its money where its mouth is and shown a commitment to using the finest local ingredients.

Located in Polmont, the popular venue recently played host to scores of Scottish food producers at a special meet the buyers event.

Coinciding with Scottish Food Fortnight, the small businesses were given a chance to showcase their produce and pitch them to the hotel group’s key decision-makers.

Macdonald Hotels, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, operates over 45 hotels across the UK.

Simon Jackson, Macdonald Group sales director, said: “As the largest independent hotel group in the UK, we pride ourselves in ensuring that each hotel has some representation of their region. Being headquartered in Scotland means we are at the heart of some of the very best food and drink.

“Scotland has a bountiful larder and we are keen to buy locally and champion Scottish brands.”