Housing cash is welcome

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has welcomed the announcement that the Scottish Government is investing £33 million in affordable housing in Falkirk district.

Falkirk Council will get £10million in 2018-19, £11.3 million in 2019-20 and £12.1 million in 2020-21. Mr Matheson said: “The announcement that Falkirk district will receive more than £33 million over the next three years provides the certainty the housing sector needs. It also ensures that we keep up the momentum to reach the Scottish Government’s target of building 50,000 new affordable homes by 2021, a large proportion of which will be for social rent.