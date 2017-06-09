Hotel’s £120,000 hi-tech makeover

One of the area’s largest hotel conference venues has just undergone a £120,000 technological upgrade to keep up with changing times.

The Inchyra Hotel, near Polmont, has successfully completed a month-long project to fit out one of its conference suites with superfast wi-fi services and innovative ClickShare technology – enabling guests and delegates using the space to connect their devices to the main presentation screen and share content at the click of a button.

As well as a new look, the room also has a new name – the hotel has been granted permission by Kelpies creator Andy Scott to rename the space The Kelpies Boardroom in honour of the iconic sculptures.

Inchyra sales director Gill Jackson said: “From our experience, audio visual and wi-fi connectivity are big influencing factors for event planners.

“We have upgraded our facilities to ensure our clients have everything they need for a successful meeting.”