Holiday firm re-opens contact centre

Holiday giant Thomas Cook has re-opened its Larbert customer contact centre following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The company, which employs 400 people at its local base, says the investment demonstrates its commitment to its business activities in the town.

Chris Mottershead, managing director of Thomas Cook UK, said: “We’ve been helping customers here since 1997, and we are pleased to be committing for the long term. We are very proud of our role as a big employer in the area and our newly refurbished premises will bring a big improvement for our colleagues and help our teams make sure customers are at the heart of our business.”

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson, who attended the re-opening last Monday, said: “It is great to see companies like Thomas Cook showing such commitment to Falkirk.”

Pictured are Michael Matheson, Chris Mottershead, Kathryn Darbandi with Thomas Cook children’s club mascots Lollo and Bernie.