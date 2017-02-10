Helping develop young workforce

Scottish employment and training minister Jamie Hepburn launched a new initiative to support Forth Valley’s young workforce.

More than 50 business leaders interested in developing and supporting the future direction of the area’s young workers attended the official launch of the Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Regional Group at the Falkirk Wheel last month.

Developing the Young Workforce aims to help business, education and training sectors develop a dynamic and cohesive partnership approach to the employment challenges facing young people in this area.

During the launch young people were able to ask business representatives a range of questions.

Mr Hepburn said: “I would encourage employers in Forth Valley to get in touch with DYW Forth Valley and find out how they can help shape the region’s future workforce.”

E-mail getinvolved@dyw.forthvalley.ac.uk to find out more.