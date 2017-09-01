Haulier helps towards record year

Grangemouth haulage company Duncan Adams Ltd helped to move a record-breaking 5.4 million pallets around the Palletways UK network in the biggest year for Europe’s largest and fastest-growing palletised express freight network since its launch in 1994.

The 2016-/17 figure beat last year’s previous record of 5.1 million by some 300,000 pallets with spikes in demand for members, like Duncan Adams Ltd, at Christmas 2016 and this Easter.

Palletways also exceeded its largest daily volume in pallets recorded to 27,017, up from 24,696 in 2015-16 – up 9.4 per cent – on April 11 this year.

Eric Adams, director at Duncan Adams Ltd ,said: “Our team works extremely hard to respond to customer demand and move pallets quickly and efficiently through the Palletways network.

The network is strong and resilient enough to take on whatever pallet volumes our customers want to move, even at the busiest times of last year.”