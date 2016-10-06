Green Machines firm to shut down with loss of over 50 jobs

Falkirk’s world renowned street sweeper manufacturer Green Machines has announced it will be closing down.

The company, formerly known as Applied Sweepers, currently employs 54 workers and they will all be left without jobs when the factory, based in Bankside, closes its doors for the final time – reportedly at some point before Christmas.

The firm was owned by American business Tennant until it was taken over by Austria-based Otto Rainer of M and F Management and Financing at the end of February. M and F Management distributes Tennant’s products to a number of countries including Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Green Machines is currently operating locally under the directorship of Malcolm Docherty.

No one from M and F or Green Machines responded with a comment on the situation as The Falkirk Herald went to press.

Falkirk Council has been informed of the company’s decision.

Council Leader Craig Martin said: “We are very concerned about the announcement of the closure of Green Machines and have offered our support to the workforce and local management to help in any way we can.

“Falkirk Council and other agencies are in a better position to offer help if the owners engage in dialogue. To this end we have sought a meeting with the owners later this month.

“This will allow us to better understand the reasons for the closure, consider any options and at very least lessen its impact for the 54 workers affected.

“The company is a great example of an innovative product, developed locally and taken to a worldwide market. It has been based in the Falkirk area for more than 50 years and, alongside the recent Carron Phoenix announcement, is a big loss to our local economy.”

Back in July a fire damaged the assembly building at Green Machines and caused a delay to the delivery of some machines.

The firm grew from humble beginnings, with founder Allan Galashan building the first street sweeper in his garage in Grangemouth back in 1965.

Now the sweepers are used to clean up the streets of countries all over the globe.