Grangemouth plant firm eyes England expansion

Plant and machinery hire business Jarvie Plant is set to open its first depot in England this year.

The Grangemouth-based firm will launch in Manchester during the first quarter of 2017 while also recruiting a major accounts manager in a bid to lure hire spend from across the UK.

The latest growth strategy will be led by sales director Ian Hutchison who recently returned to Jarvie after a 10-year absence.

He said: “It feels like coming home to some extent and to be presented with the prospect of leading the business into England and strengthening our sales strategy is a challenge I am relishing.

“Manchester is a really exciting prospect as it opens up a huge geographical area and a wealth of opportunities. The new major account manager will play a vital role in securing key business wins.”

The expansion plans are not stopping in England’s north-west.

A depot in Nairn is also planned, taking the number of Jarvie facilities in Scotland to nine.

Despite the downturn in the oil and gas industry, Mr Hutchison says he remains “optimistic” about the prospects of operating in the north of Scotland, with some significant rail and road infrastructure projects anticipated.

He added: “We are looking to build on our already strong foundations in Scotland’s north-east.”

Last year Jarvie Plant opened two new depots in Aberdeen and Dundee.