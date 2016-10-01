Grangemouth complex “set to expand”

The Ineos complex at Grangemouth is reportedly poised to make an announcement about further expansion, following the arrival of shale gas supplies from the USA this week.

The prospect of what is already Scotland’s largest industrial complex developing further is said to have been mooted at an energy conference in Glasgow, with the firm reckoned set to build on an estimated £100m per year profit made possible by its transatlantic supply of “fracking gas”.

The first shipment finally docked in Grangemouth earlier this week after delays caused by strong winds.

Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and founder of Ineos, said: “This is a game changer for British manufacturing. Its arrival guarantees the security of thousands of jobs in Scotland and could spark a shale gas revolution.”

It’s the first time that ethane from US shale gas has ever been shipped to the UK and Ineos says it represents the culmination of a $2 billion investment.

The Scottish Government did not attend a welcome reception for the shipment, but has nevertheless come under fire for what’s argued to be double standards over its approach to key issues surrounding fracking.

Scottish Greens leader Patrick Harvie said it was unacceptable to see “fracking and other dangerous technologies” used in other countries and then see the gas imported to Scotland.

He argues Scottish industries should be “retooled” to use synthetic gas created from renewable energy sources.