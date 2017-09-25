Grangemouth base not ruled out for Ratcliffe Rover project

Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe has supposedly not yet ruled out basing the factory to produce his version of the Land Rover Defender in Grangemouth.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald reiterated calls for Mr Ratcliffe to keep Grangemouth in the frame for ‘Projekt Grenadier’.

Mr MacDonald said: “I fully believe Grangemouth is the right location, with the infrastructure and transport links necessary to accommodate this project.”