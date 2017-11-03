Grangemouth apprentice Rory is top of class one

A Grangemouth apprentice was selected from more than 10,000 learners to become a finalist in the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) Outstanding Achievers Awards.

Rory Whelan, an apprentice with Scania Grangemouth, was nominated in the outstanding technical student for heavy vehicle category at the annual awards ceremony in Hertfordshire.

Rory, a Skillnet-trained HGV technician third-year apprentice, was presented with his award by IMI Patron, His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent.

Rory (22), was selected from the IMI network of over 660 centres, with the aim of recognising those apprentices that have excelled in their courses.

Rory said: “My favourite part of training is the practical side as I learn the most when working hands on.”

Lee Acton, CEO of Skillnet, said: “This is a testament to his hard work and dedication and reward for the investment in time and support our trainers and assessors have provided.”