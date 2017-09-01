Graduates get lucky break with council

Lucky 13 are the recent graduates joining Falkirk Council this week to help their job prospects in the future.

All of the trainees will be part of a nine month programme within a wide range of Council services where they will learn practical skills that will benefit their future careers.

Graduates will be involved in IT, children’s services; tourism; engineering design; research and governance; employment and training.

This is the fourth time the programme has run with many graduates in previous schemes now working in a variety of positions in both the private and public sectors.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “Helping local graduates get into employment is important. It will give them a real flavour of working in their chosen areas with Council staff with them all the way so the get the best of their nine months. We wish them every success in their time here and in their future roles.”

All of the graduates will receive national living wage and will have similar terms and conditions to other employees. It is hoped the scheme will aim to recruit more graduates later this year.

Carolyn Mitchell, digital communications assistant said: “I wanted to gain more practical experience in the area I intend to work in and the graduate programme looked like it could really help me to progress.

“I think that all the graduates will get a good opportunity to learn with Falkirk Council and ultimately move them forward in their career path.”