Getting teeth into new opportunity

A takeover followed by a makeover has worked wonders for a long-established dental practice.

EnVisage Dental Health, of 154 Main Street, Larbert, is now under new ownership and has benefitted from substantial investment attracting a surge of fresh patients.

As well as refurbishing the premises and installing new equipment, the practice has recruited staff and unveiled a new website.

To cope with the influx of new patients, including the residents of a local care home, EnVisage Dental Health has recently recruited an extra dentist, Robert Kirke, to assist lead practitioner Abraham McCarthy and Brendan Murphy. They work alongside hygienist Miriam Tuttle, dental nurses Nadia Kirkwood, Leanne Bell, Nicola Leitch and receptionist Linda Taylor.

Mr McCarthy said: “When we took over the surgery it was clear that investment was required to bring it up to the highest of standards.

“This we have now done and while we have been delighted by the response locally, we are not resting on our laurels and will continue to seek to improve the services we offer.

“Patients in the Falkirk area who require the latest affordable cosmetic dentistry can now be treated locally by us instead of travelling to Glasgow or Edinburgh.”

The surgery has also expanded the services on offer to patients. These include anti-wrinkle treatment, cosmetic dentistry, clear braces, porcelain veneers and implant dentistry.