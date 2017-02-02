Getting jobs for the boys ... and girls

Business leaders interested in developing and supporting the future direction of Forth Valley’s young workforce were invited to the launch of Forth Valley’s Developing the Young Workforce regional group at The Falkirk Wheel on Tuesday.

Developing the Young Workforce Forth Valley wants to hear from business owners and professionals who feel they can help it link with the Scottish Government’s youth employment strategy to reinvigorate Forth Valley’s young workforce.

Jen Henderson, DYW Forth Valley programme manager, said: “The launch event explained who we are, how we link with the Scottish Government’s employment strategy and why local business people should get involved.

“Developing the Young Workforce aims to better prepare young people for the world of work, giving them the skills, experiences and qualifications they need to move to positive destinations after school, and make informed choices.’’