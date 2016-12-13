Get a taste of Christmas at The Milk Barn

Like ice-cream? Then head along to the award-winning Milk Barn in Falkirk on Thursday night.

It is holding a tasting session which will also feature free prosecco and mince pies for customers.

The aim of the event is two-fold – a thank you to the loyal customers who have supported the business since it opened on May 31, 2013, and a chance for people to try some of the new Christmas flavours available, including Christmas crunch, winter warmer, brandy custard, Christmas pudding, spicy gingerbread and black forest gateau.

Glen Farm’s 180 milking cows, from a herd of 400, produce the milk for the ice-cream, created by farmer Alistair Reid’s wife Suzannah.

The Reid family have farmed there since 1916 with Alistair and his dad Robert (70) now taking the lead.

And this proud family business diversified three years ago when Suzannah launched The Milk Barn.

She said: “I used to make ice-cream with my grandmother Edwina Mallinson so when the milk price dropped, we decided to diversify into ice-cream.

“People have welcomed us with open arms – we’ve been very lucky and busy ever since!”

The free event at The Milk Barn, Glen Farm, Glen Village, Falkirk, runs from 6-8pm. Visit www.themilkbarn.co.uk or call 01324 630703 for more details.