Gateway to increase in staff and turnover

A company which prides itself on being Scotland’s leading campervan importer and conversion company aims to triple its turnover by 2019.

Campers Scotland Ltd, based at West Mains Industrial Estate, Grangemouth, has been building top-end campervans for over a decade.

Thanks to support from Business Gateway Falkirk, it successfully launched is EcoCamper in February and hopes to increase its staff numbers from 12 to potentially 22 by 2019 as it continues to diversify and expand.

Gary Hayes, managing director, said the support provided had been invaluable in helping his company expand.

He said: “I would advise any business looking to grow to get in contact with Business Gateway to see what support they might be eligible for.

“The team there immediately saw the potential in what we were trying to achieve and by working with our adviser, Caroline Brown, we were able to access support from Scottish Enterprise, including its Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service, and the Scottish Institute for Remanufacture. We also gained grant funding to help develop and launch our EcoCamper range.

“Without our adviser’s knowledge and connections we wouldn’t have been able to secure that support, which helped us become more innovative in our design of the world’s first Eco Hybrid and Eco Tribrid Campervans.”

The company is one of 35 businesses to access growth support from Business Gateway Falkirk last year.