Gateway plan moves ahead

A property firm has been appointed by the council to attract investment for the ambitious Falkirk Gateway development.

Leading commercial property advisor GVA will market the project on a local, national and international scale to entice investors to the 150-acre site at Westfield and boost the future economic prosperity of the area.

The development is being funded by Falkirk’s Tax Incremental Funding (TIF) model and initial plans involve the formation of a new urban quarter with £17m of pump-priming investment.

Infrastructure projects also include a state-of-the-art Falkirk Community Stadium and delivery of a new £83m STEM focussed Forth Valley College campus.

Douglas Duff, head of economic development and environmental services at Falkirk Council, said: “We are making good progress with the TIF initiative and are excited to witness this latest milestone in our plans for the coming year to support new development in Falkirk.”

Keith Aitken, regional senior director of GVA, said: “With its excellent location at the heart of Scotland’s central belt, Falkirk has plenty to be positive about. Innovative developments like the Kelpies, Helix Park, the Stadium and the new college campus make the wider Falkirk area an attractive place to visit and do business.

“This, coupled with a council with a can-do approach, means I’m confident we are well placed to attract investment in the Gateway’s exciting new urban quarter.”