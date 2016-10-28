Garden firm’s Wheel of fortune

Paterson Garden Buildings Ltd gets plenty of orders for beach huts of every conceivable kind – and they don’t all end up on beaches.

The South Alloa-based firm has greatly expanded over the years to become a regional specialist in its field, and this year it landed a contract to carry out various work at the Falkirk Wheel, including several timber buildings, a large deck and fencing.

Gary Paterson

Owner Gary Paterson said: “The work carried out was all to architect specification and was a major project for us this summer. It has been rewarding seeing it all coming together.”

The firm’s huts have also graced various Scottish canals, and in quite a few areas through various contractors.

Before the works at the Falkirk Wheel the firm was asked to build planters for The Royal Edinburgh Hospital, again to architect specification.

The firm’s remit is nothing if not varied, as it also manufactures dog kennels for Police Scotland, and Gary and his colleagues – all employees local to the firm’s base – travel around the country to build and deliver them for their dog handlers.

Gary said: “In addition to the commercial work, we are very lucky to have our private customers too. Many of the people coming to see us have come from recommendations from other customers which is a great compliment.”

Now one of the largest manufacturers of bespoke timber buildings in Scotland the company takes its environmental responsibilities seriously.

Where possible it sources its wood from companies who practice a committed buying policy where possible – sourcing materials from well-managed renewable and sustainable forests.

The quality of the material is matched by the finished product, says Gary, who adds: “We are renowned for our commitment to quality and craftsmanship, whether industrial, agricultural or garden buildings.”