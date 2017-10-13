Forth Valley students have got back up

An initiative to help reduce injury for tradesmen of the future is being backed and supported by Forth Valley College.

A team effort between the departments of care, health and sport and construction have developed the ‘I am the Machine’ back care programme.

It aims to make young people recognise that pre-work warm-up and post-work cool-down - along with back care exercises - are vital to reduce back or joint injuries to Modern Apprentices (MAs) and young people working in the labour-intensive industry.

Sports and fitness lecturer Michelle Hamilton who helped develop the programme said: “We have been trying to change the mind-set of young people, to help them recognise that warming up before work and cooling down after work - along with back care exercises - are vital to reduce back and joint injuries. We now want to meet potential employers to discuss the importance of safe exercise, warm-up and cool downs.”