Food outlet gets a brand new look

Greggs has undertaken a remodel of its shop at King Street in Stenhousemuir, which has re-opened as one of the business’s new-look outlets and created two new jobs.
The new shop is designed to meet the demands of busy food-on-the-go shopper. Seating and free wi-fi is also available for customers who wish to relax and enjoy their purchases inside the shop.
The shop will offer savouries and sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day. Those looking for a lighter option can sample the Balanced Choice range – a selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit – all for less than 400 calories. Customers can also enjoy a wide range of hot drinks.
Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Stenhousemuir and provide our valued customers with a modern and comfortable upgrade to the shop.
“This underlines our long-term commitment to the area and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by existing and new customers alike.”
